Isabelle Fuhrman Stars in Thriller ‘Unit 234’ From Radiant Films Intl. at AFM

Radiant Films Intl. has unveiled a first-look image of thriller “Unit 234,” pictured above. Isabelle Fuhrman, who had a breakout role in 2009’s “Orphan,” and reprised the role in this year’s hit “Orphan: First Kill” essays the lead. Pic follows Fuhrman, and employee of a remote storage facility, who discovers an unconscious man in a locked unit. She must fight to survive the night against a ruthless gang, who are dead set on retrieving their precious cargo at any cost.

Andy Tennant (“The Kominsky Method,” “Fool’s Gold”) directs from a script by Derek Steiner.

“Unit 234” is currently in post-production, and also stars Jack Huston (“House of Gucci,” “Manhunt”) and Don Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Watchmen”).

Lee Dreyfuss, Blythe Frank, Doug Murray, Hadeel Reda and William G. Santor produce; Colleen Camp, Don Johnson Radiant’s Mimi Steinbauer executive producer. Radiant Films Intl. is handling sales.