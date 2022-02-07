IFC Midnight and Shudder Buy Psychological Horror Film ‘She Will’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Midnight and Shudder have closed a multi-territory deal for “She Will,” a psychological horror directed by artist and filmmaker Charlotte Colbert.

The film is a gothic fairy tale about Veronica Ghent who after a double mastectomy, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi. There, she discovers that the process of such surgery opens up questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams.

“She Will” has been a hit on the festival circuit. It won the Golden Leopard for Best First Film at Locarno Film Festival and was in the official selection at the London Film Festival, Sitges, Fantastic Fest and Thessaloniki.

“She Will” stars Alice Krige (“Sleepwalkers”), Kota Eberhardt (“Dark Phoenix”), Rupert Everett (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”), Amy Manson (“Spencer”), Jonathan Aris (“The Death of Stalin”) and Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”). The film was produced by Jessica Malik and Bob Last and written by Kitty Percy and Colbert. Ed Pressman, Dario Argento, Sam Pressman, Ed Clarke, Sam Cryer, Hannah Leader, Thorsten Schumacher and Sara Woodhatch were executive producers.

IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters and on demand in North America in 2022, with Shudder taking the first streaming window. AMC Networks will release the film in additional territories including Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

The film, presented by horror legend Dario Argento, has garnered strong reviews; Alfonso Cuarón has said that “it sits in the tradition of great psychological horror films which leaves one questioning long after it is finished” and Variety described it as a “highly accomplished debut.”

“Charlotte Colbert has brought us an inventive and provocative directorial debut with ‘She Will,'” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films. “The film exudes a timeliness with an evocative feminist critique that singles her out as one of the genre’s exciting new voices to contend with. We are thrilled to welcome her into the IFC Midnight family.”

“I am delighted to be working with IFC, Shudder, Vertigo and all the distribution partners to release the film this year. I hope the coven will come out to see it on the big screen” added Colbert.

“Charlotte Colbert has crafted an assured and mesmerizing debut feature with ‘She Will,’ a wickedly smart and socially relevant horror with exceptional performances from its outstanding cast,” Craig Engler, general manager for Shudder, said. “We can’t wait to share its witchy wonders with Shudder members around the world.”

Argento praised the film as ““an excursion into the world of witchery, madness, dreams, which together create an intoxicating atmosphere.”

The deal was negotiated by Bocco and IFC Manager of Acquisitions Adam Koehler with Rocket Science’s Head of Sales Claire Taylor. Rocket Science is handling worldwide sales at EFM.

Colbert’s artwork has been shown internationally at Somerset House, Saatchi Gallery, Art Basel. Colbert has also written and directed award-winning short films including “The Silent Man.”

IFC Midnight is an old hand at the horror genre, having released the likes of “The Rental,” “The Babadook” and “Swallow.”