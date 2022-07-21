Harry Styles Drama ‘My Policeman’ to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

“My Policeman,” a historical drama with Harry Styles,” will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The move signals that the Amazon Studios release has some awards season ambitions. Styles is also appearing in “Don’t Worry Darling,” another Oscar hopeful that is hitting theaters this fall after working the festival circuit.

Along with Styles, the cast includes Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage, who is best known for his work helming stage productions. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd.

Adapted for the screen by Ron Nyswaner from Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, “My Policeman” follows three young people – a gay policeman Tom (Styles), a teacher named Marion (Corrin), who he marries, and a museum curator named Patrick (Dawson), with whom he is having an affair. The story unfolds in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Roache), Marion (McKee), and Patrick (Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. The festival says that the film “carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

TIFF has begun to unveil its lineup, which already includes the Billy Eichner rom-com “Bros,” the Viola Davis historical epic “The Woman King,” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” with Daniel Craig. The festival is hoping to return in a big way this year after having several scaled-down COVID era editions.