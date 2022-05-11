David Duchovny to Write, Direct and Star in Adaptation of His Novel ‘Bucky F*cking Dent’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Duchovny will write, direct and star in “Bucky F*cking Dent.” But those aren’t the only ways in which this is a true David Duchovny production from start to finish. The film is also based on Duchovny’s book of the same name, a novel that topped the best-seller list and was embraced by critics.

“Bucky F*cking Dent” is set in New York during 1978, and follows an aimless thirty-something named Ted, who moves back in with his father Marty (Duchovny) after learning of his terminal illness. Marty is looking to make up for lost time, but his health seems to deteriorate whenever his beloved Red Sox lose a game (a condition familiar to Boston sports fans of the era). With help from a crew of neighborhood old-timers and Mariana – Marty’s Nuyorican grief counselor – Ted orchestrates an intricate plan to provide the illusion of a Sox winning streak to keep Marty’s spirit up (and heart beating). The film is described as “an ode to the bond between father and son” and a true underdog story.

“Bucky F*cking Dent” will shoot later this year and will be produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions. Yale’s recently-launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer, will introduce the project to buyers in Cannes this month. In Cannes, Great Escape is also handling sales on “The Kill Room” starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello, along with Brittany Snow’s directorial debut “September 17th.” Both films are produced by Yale.

“We’re thrilled to be working with David to bring this amazing story to life,” said Yale Levine and Beckerman. “His passion and vision for this film are so clear, and the themes of this story – father and son, life and death – are deeply meaningful and universal.”

Duchovny is known for his work as FBI Agent Fox Mulder in “The X-Files,” as well as for his turn as the self-destructive Hank Moody in Showtime’s “Californication.” He was most recently seen in the Judd Apatow comedy, “The Bubble,” and appeared (as himself) on “The Chair,” both of which debuted on Netflix. Duchovny is also set to star in the upcoming Kenya Barris comedy, “You People,” again for Netflix. He will also star alongside Meg Ryan in “What Happens Later” for Bleecker Street.

Duchovny is represented by ICM and Mosaic.