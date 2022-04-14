David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ With Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart Drops Terrifying First Trailer

There will be gore.

David Cronenberg returns to the body horror genre that served him so well with his new film “Crimes of the Future,” his first big screen release in eight years. The movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will inject some serious star power onto the Croisette. Viggo Mortensen, Cronenberg’s long-time collaborator, heads up an ensemble that also includes Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

Neon, the film’s distributor, dropped a teaser for the movie and, oh boy, does it look like a wild ride. There’s a lot of gruesome pseudo-medical procedures going on, including a shot of someone’s mouth being stitched up that will haunt our dreams.

Here’s the official logline: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

Cronenberg’s films, which include such classics as “A History of Violence,” “Dead Ringers” and “The Fly,” aren’t for the faint of stomach. And the early word on “Crimes of the Future” is that it is vintage Cronenberg, which means it could draw raves, as well as a few walkouts at Cannes. And Cronenberg probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Crimes of the Future” will open in the U.S. in June.