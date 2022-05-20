Blue Fox Entertainment Buys ‘Unexpected,’ Comedy With Anna Camp, Joseph Mazzello, Neil Flynn and Ryann Shane (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to “Unexpected,” an offbeat comedy starring Anna Camp, Joseph Mazzello, Neil Flynn and Ryann Shane. The movie is currently in post-production. Blue Fox Entertainment will distribute the film in North America and launched worldwide sales in Cannes.

“Unexpected” centers around music critic Bob, who is struggling with a demotion, addicted to Zoloft and trying to wrangle the menagerie of animals that his wife Amy has accumulated.They face a crossroads. Will adopting a baby cure their existential angst? Or should they rescue another duck?

Camp’s credits include “Pitch Perfect” and “The Lovebirds.” Mazzello has appeared in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Social Network.” Flynn’s resume includes “The Middle” and “Scrubs.” Shane has appeared in “Banshee.” The movie is directed by David Hunt, an actor who has appeared in “Homeland” and “Mad Men,” and was written by Rodney Vaccaro.

Patricia Heaton, of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” and Hunt produced the film under their FourBoys Entertainment banner.

The deal was negotiated by Blue Fox Entertainment’s James Huntsman and UTA Independent.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s sales slate in Cannes includes “One Winter,” starring Julian Dennison, Minnie Driver and James Rolleston; the YA thriller “Jane” with Madelaine Petsch and Chloe Bailey; and “Linoleum,” a quirky comedy starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn. The company recently launched Blue Fox Financing, the first transactional digital platform to streamline and expedite film financing opportunities for the entertainment industry, connecting borrowers with the largest database of film and television lenders and equity financiers.