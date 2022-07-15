Billy Eichner Gay Rom-Com ‘Bros’ to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

“Bros,” one of the first romantic comedies from a major studio to feature an almost entirely 2SLGBTQIA+ cast, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film stars Billy Eichner of “Billy on the Street” fame. Eichner wrote the script for “Bros” with Nicholas Stoller, who also directs. Stoller also directed “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek,” and, like those films, “Bros” is produced by Judd Apatow. Universal is distributing the movie, which centers on two gay men with commitment issues who find themselves gradually falling in love. Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”) plays the object of Eichner’s affection. In another milestone, Eichner is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film.

“Bros” opens in theaters on Sept. 30, 2022. Toronto runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 18 and is looking to return in-person with a major Hollywood presence. Last year, the festival resumed screenings inside, but COVID concerns resulted in smaller crowds and fewer appearances by major stars. The festival has begun the unveil its lineup, which so far includes Sanaa Lathan’s directorial feature debut “On the Come Up” and Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which will debut in TIFF before it starts streaming on Netflix.

The ensemble of “Bros” includes Amanda Bearse (“Married…with Children”), Guy Branum (“The Other Two”), Guillermo Díaz (“Scandal”), Dot-Marie Jones (“Glee”), Miss Lawrence (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Eve Lindley (“Dispatches from Elsewhere”), Ts Madison (“The Ts Madison Experience”), Jim Rash (“The Way Way Back”) and Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”).

Josh Church produced the film along with Apatow and Stoller. It is executive produced by Eichner and Karl Frankenfield.