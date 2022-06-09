Time Travel Western ‘Quantum Cowboys,’ Starring Lily Gladstone and David Arquette, Gallops Between Multiverses

Physics-captivated scholar turned filmmaker Geoff Marslett (“Mars”) will head to the Annecy Film Festival to premiere animated feature “Quantum Cowboys,” the first instalment of what’s set to be a trilogy. The film’s ensemble cast includes Lily Gladstone, who stars in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and David Arquette.

The film, which competes in the Contrechamps strand, is a captivating out West fever dream that takes place across a surreal frontier. A patchwork tapestry of time and space, the film follows the ill-fated duo Frank (Kiowa Gordon) and Bruno (John Way) on an inter-dimensional search for redemption along infinite timelines.

A technical and curious sojourn

An ambitious collaboration, characters are conceived in 8K and 16MM live-action and across 12 different animation techniques that include stop-motion animation, hand-drawn digital rotoscoping, acrylic paintings combined with live-action characters, digital collage, CGI 3D animation, and hand-drawn traditional 2D animation.

The scenes that advance the plot through saloons, prairies and solemn deserts were crafted by artists from Swerve Pictures, Minnow Mountain, Artless Media and Mystery Meat Media.

“The animators who actually do this work, those are people that spent two straight years working with me on this film. Drawing every one of these frames, they gave me their own personal art styles. We didn’t go for a homogenized look in the animation. Each of them had a thing they did and they were cast much like actors,” Marslett says.

Written by Marslett and Howe Gelb, the film fuses quantum physics and Americana with a heady journey, while toying with our understanding of reality.

“Reality isn’t just something hard-fixed that exists; reality is something different for each individual. Every animal, every person, goes through life having to interpret it themselves and they have their own memories. Each of those sets of memories creates its own reality. That is, for that individual, the true reality. None of us can really experience someone else’s true reality, but we try to communicate that with each other,” Marslett says.

Produced by Fit Via Vi Film (“Cryptozoo”), which is also handling sales, and Swerve Pictures, the film stays true to Marslett’s appreciation of place, centering on Arizona, with each involved animation technique. The landscape can be seen as swirled blue skies against mauve desert scenery by way of oil painting and in electric neon hues as the protagonists traverse the terrain and Frank eats from psychedelic cacti.

“I want people to feel a little bit of what it’s like to be in Arizona. The experience of two people doing something is different because of that space they’re sitting in. This movie’s very much about sitting in that space of Arizona. I think there’s more difference in sitting where I am in Ithaca, New York now, and sitting in Tucson, Arizona, than sitting in Tucson, Arizona in 1973 or 1873, that space pulls those time periods together,” Marslett explains.