Amy Hobby, David Earls, and Colleen Hammond Launch Subject Matter (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Tribeca Film Institute leaders Amy Hobby, David Earls, and Colleen Hammond are partnering on Subject Matter, a new endeavor designed to support and connect social issue documentary films and nonprofits working on the featured topics. Subject Matter, which will also be a non-profit, will work with films that focus on urgent issues that the country is currently facing.

Entrepreneur Lily Band and Golden Globe, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright will co-chair the organization. Additional board members for Subject Matter include philanthropist Samantha Rudin Earls, film executive Loren Hammonds, Picture Motion and Kinema founder Christie Marchese, documentary director and producer Ferne Pearlstein, and social justice and public health grant maker Julia Greenberg.

“Documentary storytelling is an inspiring tool for reaching large audiences and creating movement on important issues,” Earls said in a statement. “We want to partner with filmmakers to help get their stories in front of audiences, but also want to take the next step in moving the needle on these issues through our matching grants to nonprofit organizations.”

Subject Matter is currently accepting film nominations for their inaugural grant cycle. To qualify, films must be picture locked or nearing picture lock. Granted funds are earmarked for marketing, publicity and festival travel for the filmmakers and film subjects. Up to five film grantees will be announced later this year by the selection committee.

Once Subject Matter has selected their first round of film grantees, they will identify and vet small to mid-sized nonprofits that are addressing the root causes of the featured issues, and whose leadership reflects the populations they serve. Matching nonprofit grants will be announced on a rolling basis following premieres of the films.

“Independent documentary filmmakers often finish their films with little to no remaining budget for marketing, publicity, festival support, or targeted screenings. Subject Matter sheds light on this neglected area of support by funding and advocating for more cohesive strategies for issue-based films as they enter the exhibition landscape,” said Hobby.

“In addition, by making the connection between films and nonprofit organizations, we are creating a road map for inspired audiences to take action,” Hammond added,

At Tribeca Film Institute, the trio worked to support underrepresented filmmakers. Earls is the co-founder and managing partner of B.E. Capital Management.

Hobby is an Oscar nominated, as well as Emmy and Peabody Award winning producer of over 30 films including “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and “Secretary.” She also founded Tangerine Entertainment, a film production company working exclusively with female identifying filmmakers. Hammond is a producer and development consultant who specializes in connecting filmmakers, brands and nonprofits through storytelling.