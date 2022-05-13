Alexander Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan Starring in ‘The Tiger’ From Ukrainian Director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi

Alexander Skarsgard will star in “The Tiger” as the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers.

The actor recently headlined the blood-drenched viking epic “The Northman,” receiving a great deal of attention for his physical transformation into a chiseled Norse avenger. He will team here with Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, who wrote and will direct “The Tiger” based on the book by John Vaillant. Slaboshpytskyi previously directed 2014’s “The Tribe,” a critically-heralded story about a school for the deaf that was done entirely in Ukrainian sign language, with no subtitles.

Dane DeHaan, who played the Green Goblin in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and will soon appear in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” is also attached to appear in “The Tiger.” He can currently be seen in Antonio Campos’ endlessly binge-able HBO Max drama “The Staircase.”

Skarsgard’s credits also include his Emmy-winning work in “Big Little Lies” and his starring role in the box office hit “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Darren Aronofsky and Protozoa are producing “The Tiger,” along with Plan B and Wild Bunch International. The Veterans will launch sales on the project at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is co-representing North American rights.

Set in snowy far east Russia in the late ’90s and based on a true story, the film follows Vanzin (Skarsgard) as his sense of duty is tested when he’s charged with hunting down and exterminating a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defense. If a deal closes, DeHaan will portray Kanchuga, a young environmental scientist and newest member of the team.

“I am so excited to make this film, and am overwhelmed with admiration towards the team that has rallied behind it. I’ve worked on the story of ‘The Tiger’ for a very long time, and the chance to see it realized is a dream come true,” said Slaboshpytskyi. “Darren is a producer of singular taste and talent, and Alexander and Dane are once-in-a-lifetime stars. I can’t imagine a better or more brilliant group of people as collaborators.”

