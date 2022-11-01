AFM’s ‘The Young King’ Delves into the World of Drag Kings 

American Film Market title “The Young King” struts into the halls of the Loews Hotel with a rarely depicted showbiz character as its lead. “It’s the first movie to feature a drag king as a protagonist,” said its producers Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden of L.A.-based Corporate Witchcraft.

The pic stars Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons and Barbie Ferreira, and is the feature debut of Larin Sullivan, who also wrote the screenplay. It’s set in the drag king scene of ‘90s Las Vegas, where Clemons’ character, Jules, aspires to become a drag king. This does not sit well with her estranged father (Shannon), a gambler and part-time children’s party clown, who sees his daughter not only presenting herself as male but also vying for the attentions of his dancer-friend Ronnie (Ferreira).

Speaking of what inspired her to write the story, Sullivan explained: “When I was coming of age in my late teens and early 20s, the drag king scene was really vibrant in the Bay area and was also popping in L.A., New York … and every queer women’s night had a drag king show at least once a week; it was really huge.”

Commenting on the growing resurgence of drag king shows in major cities as well as television and social media, Sullivan said that writing this film was a “way of showing representation of something that was important to me but also about my relationship with my father and finding an authentic connection to him when I looked up to him as a role model.”

After reading Sullivan’s script, Corporate Witchcraft backed Sullivan’s eponymous award-winning short about the same subject matter “to show the audience what a drag king actually is,” said Bailey and Marden, adding: “We think it’s time people realized drag kings are just as fun as drag queens!”

“As producers, we don’t often find filmmakers who want to tell stories that are so universal — as in trying to connect with one’s dad — and that are also set in such a specific, underrepresented world,” said Bailey.

“We read Larin’s script and immediately responded. It’s beautifully written, extremely heartfelt and authentic but it’s also incredibly specific, performative, fun and exciting,” concurred Marden.

Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (“Happiest Season”), who has written songs for Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and Ariana Grande among a constellation of artists, will serve as executive music producer and create original music for the film.

“Tranter was very involved in the nightclub scene of the late ‘90s and early 2000s when the film is set; He also has an encyclopedic knowledge of underground music,” noted Sullivan.

As for the look and feel of the film, Sullivan sees it as “a vibrant, saturated, Baroque Vegas but not super slick.”

“I love the work of indie queer cinema of the late ‘90s and want to immerse people in this world. You’ll see Jules’ perspective as she’s transiting through the weekend, trying to connect with her dad and his lover, Ronnie, who has really captured her heart,” said Sullivan.

“From the father’s point of view, he sees Jules as his progeny but he also feels he needs to shape her a little bit,” she added.

At AFM, Corporate Witchcraft will be seeking partners to support their vision. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales while WME Independent manages North American rights.

Clemons, who will develop her own drag persona for the film, is also a producer of the dramedy, which the filmmakers hope to start shooting in Las Vegas by early next year.