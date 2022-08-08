Elegance Bratton’s ‘The Inspection’ Tapped for New York Film Festival Closing Night

Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection” has been tapped as the closing night selection of the 60th New York Film Festival.

The film, a deeply personal drama about Bratton’s experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training, will have its U.S. premiere on Oct. 14 at Alice Tully Hall. It marks Bratton’s narrative debut. He previously directed the documentary “Pier Kids,” a look at homeless queer and transgender youth in New York, and the Viceland series “My House,” which examined underground competitive ballroom dancing.

“The Inspection” stars Tony-nominated and Emmy–nominated actor Jeremy Pope as a young man dealing with the intimidation of a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo) and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (Gabrielle Union). Bratton’s film looks at military life during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era.

“The Inspection” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. A24 is releasing the movie.

“I’m incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year,” said Bratton. “So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as a part of this illustrious program. I’m overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true.”

“Festival galas are often occasions to celebrate filmmakers we know and love, but for this year’s closing night, we wanted to introduce audiences to someone we think will be shaping the art form for years to come,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival. “With ‘The Inspection,’ Elegance Bratton has made an autobiographical movie of rare power and confidence, a debut film for the ages.”

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival will run from Sept. 30 though Oct. 16, 2022. The festival has already announced that Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise” will serve as its opening night feature and it has tapped Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the opioid crisis, as its centerpiece selection.