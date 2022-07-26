It’s Finally Time of the Season for The Zombies: British Invasion Band Gets Feature Doc from Robert Schwartzman, Playtone (EXCLUSIVE)

Sixty years on from their formation, it’s finally the time of the season for British Invasion band The Zombies.

The iconic 1960s group will be the focus of a feature documentary entitled “Hung Up on a Dream,” directed by Utopia co-founder, Rooney frontman and “Dreamland” director Robert Schwartzman.

Principal photography has begun on the doc, which will chart the band’s 60-year career, which first started up in the suburb of St. Alban’s, just north of London. The doc will begin with the group’s formation by Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Paul Atkinson and Hugh Grundy in the 1960s with hits such as “She’s Not There” and “Time Of The Season,” to their successful solo careers and eventual reunion and touring stints.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019, the group is best known for their 1968 album “Odessey and Oracle.” The record had a slow start, and received great acclaim only after a string of flops for the group, who had actually disbanded by the time the album came out.

The film will be shot by Schwartzman in portions as he and his band Rooney tour and open for The Zombies as they travel around the U.S. The film will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival footage that speaks to the band’s enduring legacy and impact on generations of musicians.

Schwartzman’s production-distribution banner Utopia is producing the film, alongside Russell Wayne Groves (“Amazing Jonathan”) for The Ranch, and former VH1 and Sony ATV executive Rick Krim (“Anvil: The Story of Anvil”) serving as executive producer. The pic will be presented by Tom Hanks’ production outfit Playtone (“Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific”).

Schwartzman said: “The soundtrack of my life is The Zombies’ timeless album ‘Odessey and Oracle.’ It inspired me to start writing songs and chase the dream of being in a band. Flash forward, now I get to tell these stories on the screen, bringing together my passion for music and film, all set to the backdrop of one of my favorite recording artists, The Zombies! Their story has to be told, the music is too good to not give fans and audiences a better perspective of their career to this point. I can’t express how happy I am to be on this journey with them.”

The Zombies’ Blunstone added: “It is so great to be working with Robert’s documentary team and finally telling the extraordinary story of The Zombies journey from teenage rock fans to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees!”

Argent said: “It does feel great to have now started work with Robert, filmmaker — and also musician — on our forthcoming Zombies documentary!”

“Hung Up on a Dream” is being made available for pre-order on Utopia’s VOD service ALTAVOD.com, where fans can get early access to a VIP exclusive, special extended edition of the film, as well as two new songs from an upcoming Zombies LP due out in 2023, with commentary from Argent and Blunstone.

The film joins Utopia’s growing originals slate, which includes a “Blues Brothers” docuseries and the scripted series “Sorority House Massacre” with “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus’ BBH company.

(Pictured, L-R: Rod Argent, Robert Schwartzman, Colin Blunstone)