Family Animation ‘Yuku and the Himalayan Flower’ Sells Wide for New Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has closed a raft of deals on the animated feature film “Yuku and the Himalayan Flower,” from directors Rémi Durin and Arnaud Demuynck.

The children’s animated feature, with graphics by Paul Jadoul, tells the story of Yuku, a little mouse who lives with her family in the basement of a castle and decides to embark on a quest to find the legendary Himalayan flower.

The film, which premiered at the Annecy fest and played in the Locarno Kids strand of the Locarno Film Festival, is produced by Artémis Prods. (“Mandibules”) and co-produced by Vivement Lundi! (“Flee”), La Boîte Prods. (“March of the Penguins”), Les Films du Nord and Nadasdy Film.

Pic has sold to Germany (Eksystent Distribution), Spain and Andorra (Pack Magic), Poland (Stowarzyszenie Nowe Horyzonty), Sweden (Smorgasbord Picture House), Denmark (Angel Films) and Latvia (Riga International Film Festival distribution).

Previous territories sold include France (Gebeka), Switzerland (Outside the Box), Netherlands (Jef/Periscoop) and Belgium (Le Parc).

“Yuku and the Himalayan Flower” is the latest addition to New Europe’s KIDS label, a collection of youth-focused content that has played at some of the world’s top film festivals.

The catalog includes the Swedish animated feature “Gordon & Paddy,” which played in the Berlin Film Festival’s Generation strand; Spanish director Carla Simón’s coming-of-age drama “Summer 1993,” which won the GWFF best first feature award at the Berlinale and the Grand Prix in its Generation Kplus section; and the Israeli director Matan Yair’s father-son drama “Scaffolding,” which played in the Cannes Film Festival’s ACID sidebar and at the Toronto International Film Festival.