Animated Film ‘Yourland’ Spins Off Game – C&E Europe News in Brief

A few days before the premiere of Peter Budinský’s animated film “Yourland,” Nohavmede has launched the game “Yourland: Bowlers Run” to underscore the environmental themes of the film, in the latest example of movie-games convergence, according to Film New Europe.

The development of the game took almost two years, during which the creators worked closely with the film’s producers.

“Yourland” was produced by Slovakia’s BFILM in coproduction with Slovakia’s Plutoon, The Pack in Belgium, BFILM.cz in Czech Republic, and Radio and Television Slovakia. It was supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund and Screen.brussels. The development of the game was supported by Art Support Fund.

“Yourland: Bowlers Run” is an atmospheric action game set in the fantasy world of “Yourland.” It is designed for children from the age of 6 to 12. Players will embark on a new adventure with Ema and Riki – the main characters in the film. Their task is to save as many bowlers as possible. Their home is in danger due to an environmental catastrophe, and Riki and Ema are trying to rescue them and take them to safety. Through 24 interactive, physically simulated levels players will visit the tropical jungle, underground mines and port towns.

Nohavmede’s Peter Račko, creator of the game, told FNE: “With Plutoon we consulted especially on the concept of the story, so that it would be understandable even for children who did not see the film, and at the same time it will add a new dimension to the world of the film.

“On the technical side, we collaborated with the Belgian studio The Fridge (part of The Pack), where we managed to get as close as possible to the visual side of the film. The studio gave us access to 3D models, which we converted to 2D to maintain visual quality and allow users to display it even on less powerful mobile phones.”

New Chief for Georgian National Film Center

Kaha Sikharulidze, the first deputy minister of culture, sports and youth in the Republic of Georgia, is to take over as director of the Georgian National Film Center. Maya Tchilashvili will maintain her position as the first deputy director, which she’s held since 2015.

Sikharulidze will continue to serve as the first deputy minister of culture, sports and youth, while managing the National Film Center.

He had been a director for the Department for Middle East and Africa from 2019 to 2021, and was the country’s ambassador to Italy, Malta and San Marino from 2013 to 2018.

Sikharulidze had served in a number of high-ranking positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as deputy minister between 2002 and 2003, first deputy minister and spokesman between 2004 and 2005. He was director of the Department of European Affairs from 2008 to 2009.

He was the Georgian ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2006 to 2008, and the ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011.

Zsa Zsa Gabor Museum Courtesy of Origo Studios

Zsa Zsa Gabor Museum Opens in Budapest

A museum has opened in Budapest dedicated to Hungary’s most famous film star, Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died in 2016. The museum was opened by her widower Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt.

The museum is located in the Origo Film Studio and pays tribute to Gabor’s flamboyant personality. Exhibits include memorabilia as well as Gabor’s dresses and furniture.

Gabor died of a heart attack at the age of 99, having married Von Anhalt in 1986. He was the last of her nine husbands. Despite spending most of her career in Hollywood her ashes were buried in Budapest last year.

Courtesy of FNE

Gabor was born in Hungary in 1917 to a wealthy family. She was a former beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Hungary in the 1930s. She emigrated to the U.S. before World War II and became famous in Hollywood for her roles in a long list of films, including “Touch of Evil,” and popular TV shows.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.