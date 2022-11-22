‘Young Royals’ Director Rojda Sekersöz Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Swedish director Rojda Sekersöz has signed with CAA for representation.

The writer and helmer most recently directed the Netflix coming-of-age series “Young Royals,” which debuted in July 2021 and quickly secured a Season 2 renewal just a couple of months later. The second season premiered earlier this month.

Positioned as something of a “Heartstopper” in the world of European royalty, “Young Royals” is set at the fictional elite boarding school of Hillerska, and primarily follows Prince Wilhelm, who falls in love with a fellow male student.

Sekersöz made her film debut with the feature “Beyond Dreams,” which won the Audience Dragon Award for best Nordic film at the Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden, as well as the FIPRESCI Prize at the Norwegian International Film Festival.

The story centers on a woman recently freed from jail after completing her sentence. When she gets a job as a hotel cleaner she starts living a double life. However, she’s torn between her sick mother and her old group of friends, who have always been her real family.

In 2018, Sekersöz won the Guldbagge Award for Newcomer of the Year for her work on “Beyond Dreams.” She also directed “My Life as a Comedian,” a feature adaptation of Jonas Gardell’s best-selling novel about growing up in Sweden in the 1970s. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

Sekersöz is a graduate of the Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts.

She continues to be represented by The Talent Group and Magnolia Entertainment.