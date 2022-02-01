Yes Studios Appoints Armoza Studios’ Sharon Levi as Managing Director

Yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind hit series “Fauda” and “Shtisel,” has appointed Sharon Levi as managing director.

Levi’s appointment follows the exit of Danna Stern, who spent two decades at the Israeli broadcaster. Levi, who is joining the Israeli banner from ITV Studios-owned Armoza Format, will take the lead of Yes Studios’ distribution and co-production arm.

Levi has over 20 years of experience in music and television. While at Armoza Formats, she oversaw various deals with Fox, NBC, Netflix and the BBC, among others.

Yes Studios’ roster includes “As We See It,” the Jason Katims’ helmed adaptation of the award-winning series “On

the Spectrum” which just premiered on Amazon and garnered strong reviews. Other adaptations handled by Yes Studios include the U.S. remake of the best-selling global format “Your Honor” which stars Emmy winner Bryan Cranston and has just been renewed.

The company’s hit family drama Shtisel has been a tremendous success with Season 3 streaming on Netflix, while the anticipated fourth season of “Fauda” is scheduled to launch on Yes TV in Israel in mid-2022. The show will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

“I’m excited to take the lead of the highly acclaimed Yes Studios brand and to continue to bring high-end Israeli content to international audiences,” said Levi.

“I look forward to working on the exciting new series we have launching in 2022 as well as our existing line-up of award-winning and audience pleasing titles,” added Levi. The executive also praised Danna Stern for “positioning of Israeli drama at the forefront of the TV industry.”

Stern, who has yet to announce her next career move, said she “wished Sharon and the entire team at Yes Studios, our numerous partners and creators, continued success in bringing Israeli productions to global viewers.”

“I look forward to new and exciting opportunities in international production as audiences have discovered great story-telling can come from everywhere,” added Stern.

Yes Studios recently unveiled its new shows, including “Fire Dance,” the TV debut of acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shay. The show is a vivid tale of impossible love set in a tight-knit ultra-Orthodox religious sect. Another show on the banner’s slate is the romantic comedy “Bloody Murray.”