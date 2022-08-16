‘World of Jumanji’ Attraction Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures

Sony Pictures Entertainment has inked a deal with U.K. theme park and resort Chessington World of Adventures Resort to bring “Jumanji” to life.

“World of Jumanji,” a £17 million ($20 million) entirely new land, is set to open at Chessington in spring 2023.

It will be the first “Jumanji”-themed land on the planet.

First-look images, showing the proposed designs for the land, give fans a glimpse of a jungle-like entrance portal including a 17-meter high Jaguar Shrine. Details of the rides, attractions and experiences that will populate “World of Jumanji” are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Earlier this year Merlin Entertainments, which operates Chessington World of Adventures, and Sony’s Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment inked an exclusive multi-territory deal.

Courtesy of Chessington World of Adventures

Sony is reportedly looking for new ways to utilize its stable of globally-known IP while Merlin, which also operates U.K. theme parks including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Legoland Windsor, says its “broader global strategy” includes working with leading IP and brands.

“What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit ‘Jumanji’ film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen,” said Tim Harrison-Jones, divisional director at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, in a statement. “We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128 acres the Resort already delivers surprises around everyone corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels, plus glamping!”

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment said: “After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience ‘Jumanji’ in a whole new dimension and we are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land.”

The Jumanji franchise, which is based on a 1981 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, has spawned four films, including the 1995 blockbuster starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Jonathan Hyde, and more recent adaptations featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

Chessington previously struck a licensing deal with animation studio Magic Light Pictures, which has yielded rides based on the studio’s adaptation of children’s books “The Gruffalo” and “Room on the Broom.”