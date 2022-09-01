Wild Bunch Appoints Cecile Gaget as Head of Film

Cécile Gaget, a former senior executive at Anton Capital and Gaumont, is set to join Wild Bunch as head of film.

It’s a new era for Wild Bunch, which was previously co-headed by Vincent Maraval, Vincent Grimond and Brahim Chioua. It’s now led by Ron Meyer, a veteran studio chief and CAA co-founder, and Sophie Jordan, a former beIN Media Group executive.

Gaget will lead the film group reporting to Meyer and Jordan. Gaget, who is well-regarded in the industry and enjoys close relationships with talent, will be overseeing French acquisitions, distribution and local production. She’ll also be ramping up an international production slate, including English-speaking projects for Wild Bunch AG, who will act as producer and financier.

Gaget is joining from Anton, where she began working in 2020 as president of international production and distribution, helping the banner ramp up the slate production and sales team. She notably oversaw the international strategy on “Greenland Migration,” the Gerard Butler franchise,”Mothers Instinct,” with Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, and “Vesper,” the sci-fi tale she executive produced.

“I am very excited to join Wild Bunch and working along with Sophie and Ron to be part of the company’s dynamic next chapter. Together we aim to create a home for bold filmmakers and creators,” said Gaget.

Meyer and Jordan, co-CEOs, said Gaget “brings a raft of industry knowledge and international experience and we are looking forward to building Wild Bunch’s film slate with her.”

Prior to Anton, Gaget held a long tenure at Gaumont, where she served as head of international production and distribution, and handled acquisitions, English and local-language productions and foreign remakes, such as the Korean zombie hit “Train to Busan.” Some of the films she helped sell around the world include “The Intouchables” by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, and Nicolas Winding Refn’s films “Only God Forgives” and “The Neon Demon.”

Owned by Tennor BV and listed on the German stock market, Wild Bunch is not related to Wild Bunch International (“Titane”), an independent sales outfit launched by Maraval and Chioua with the backing of CAA.