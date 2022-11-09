‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Sets Theatrical Release Date in China

Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer “Where the Crawdads Sing” is set to get a theatrical release in China, Sony Pictures revealed today.

The film, which is based on the coming-of-age novel by Delia Owens, will hit Chinese theaters on Nov. 25.

It was released in the U.S. in July, where it made $2.3 million in Thursday previews. According to Sony, the film has generated $140.2 million worldwide, of which $50 million came from international markets.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” stars Edgar-Jones as Kya, who raises herself in the marshlands of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Isolated and viewed with suspicion by prejudiced locals, Kya keeps to herself until she one day befriends two young men. But when one of them unexpectedly dies, she becomes the center of suspicion.

Taylor John Smith (“Sharp Objects”), Harris Dickinson (“The King’s Man”), Michael Hyatt (“Snowfall”), Sterling Macer, Jr. (“Double Down”) and David Strathairn (“Nomadland”) also star. Olivia Newman (“First Match”) directed the film from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”).

How “Where the Crawdads Sing” will fare in China is difficult to determine. The country’s cinema box office is currently going through a significant slump, with latest figures showing it is down 35% on 2021. Viewed against pre-pandemic figures from 2019 the results are even worse, a huge blow for what was previously the world’s second largest cinema market. Part of the downturn is due to ongoing measures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chinese audiences still subject to stringent public health rules and lockdowns, as well as a squeeze on local films.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is a 3000 Pictures film, produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Rhonda Fehr and Betsy Danbury executive produce.