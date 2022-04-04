Werner Herzog’s ‘The Fire Within’ Pre-Sold to France, Germany, U.K., Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)

Feature documentary “The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft,” directed by German filmmaker Werner Herzog and distributed by Abacus Media Rights, has been acquired by Arte for France and Germany.

In addition, ahead of its official launch at MipTV in Cannes, AMR has pre-sold the feature, about French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft, to BBC Storyville for the U.K., DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and NRK in Norway.

Written, directed and narrated by Herzog, “The Fire Within” pays homage to the Kraffts, who left an archive of more than 200 hours of footage.

Herzog has produced, written and directed more than 60 narrative and documentary feature films, including “Grizzly Man,” “Invincible,” “Encounters at the End of the World” and “Cave of Forgotten Dreams.” He was named one of the world’s 100 most influential people by Time magazine in 2009.

The film is produced by Brian Leith Productions, Bonne Pioche and Titan Films. The producers are Mandy Leith, Alexandre Soullier and Julien Dumont. Archive producer is Jess Winteringham, and the film is based on an original idea from Peter Lown who has followed the process with the three producers.

Jonathan Ford, managing director, Abacus Media Rights, commented: “It is an exceptional piece of storytelling by one of the world’s greatest filmmakers. As well as being a glorious feast for the eyes, it reveals the intensity and determination of a couple who died fearlessly pursuing their absolute passion of volcano exploration.”

Soullier said: “The Kraffts are myths of French exploration, through their work they have reached a wide audience by making science extraordinary. Discovering their archives three years ago with my friends at Brian Leith Productions was a shock; a revelation. The Kraffts were born storytellers, as is Werner Herzog. Uniting his vision, his talent, his sensitivity to the fabulous material collected by the Kraffts can only result in a bubbling, mesmeric and powerful film. Watching Werner Herzog’s ‘Grizzly Man’ was a unique experience for me. Sometimes disturbing. Powerful. Captivating. No doubt ‘The Fire Within’ will be the new ‘Grizzly Man.’ But of volcanoes.”

The Kraffts are also the subject of Sara Dosa‘s documentary “Fire of Love,” which was acquired by National Geographic Documentary Films in January after its premiere at Sundance.