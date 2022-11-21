‘Wakanda Forever’ VFX Outfit Cinesite Takes Majority Stake in Indian Animation Studio Assemblage

U.K. animation and VFX company Cinesite has acquired a majority stake in Indian CGI animation studio Assemblage.

Founded by A.K. Madhavan in 2013, Assemblage’s portfolio includes “Norm of the North” (Lionsgate), “Trollhunters” (Netflix), “Arctic Dogs” (Entertainment Studios), “Chico Bon Bon” (Netflix) and “Miraculous Ladybug” (Disney).

Under the terms of the deal, Assemblage will continue to service its global clientele independently under Madhavan and CEO Arjun Madhavan.

Cinesite previously acquired Image Engine in 2015, Trixter in 2018, and more recently, Balkan VFX studio FX3X as well as Canadian animation studios L’Atelier Animation and Squeeze. The group’s recent credits include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel) and “Matilda” (Netflix).

Cinesite CEO Antony Hunt said: “Assemblage is an undisputed CGI animation industry leader in Asia and knows the market, the culture and the landscape better than any other company. To produce the quality

of content that we are aiming for to serve the market demand in the future, we need to be able to draw on talent and competence from various territories around the world. Through this venture, we have found the right partner in Assemblage who is well-placed to further solidify its position as an important player in the international animation market, grow its VFX capabilities and meet the extensive commercial demand in Asia.”

Arjun Madhavan added: “Cinesite brings a wealth of experience in the feature animation and VFX sectors that marries perfectly with our growth strategy. Its creative and technical expertise, multinational presence and robust talent network provides us with enhanced opportunities. This will empower us to further strengthen our service offerings, deepen our footprint and widen our clientele globally. With a legacy of pioneering many firsts in and from India, we are enthused by how much more we can

achieve together.”

