Voltage Pictures Taps CAA Executive Darcy Donelan as VP, Development and Production

Voltage Pictures has appointed Darcy Donelan as VP, development and production, reporting into president and COO Jonathan Deckter and Voltage founder and CEO Nicolas Chartier.

Harvard graduate Donelan, who started her career with Voltage, was most recently with CAA in the books department and previously with HBO, where she worked as a marketing manager focusing on international original programming.

Voltage also recently hired Southwestern Law School graduate Haley Cohen as attorney, business and legal affairs. Cohen’s experience includes assisting with copyright/trademark litigation at Johnson & Johnson, LLP, generating fair use clearance reports at Donaldson + Callif, LLP, drafting rights acquisition and above-the-line agreements for motion pictures at Rosen Law Group, PC, redlining film music agreements and licenses at NBCUniversal’s Universal Pictures, and negotiating below-the-line agreements for a slate of television series and pilots at Bruns, Brennan & Berry PC.

Donelan and Cohen’s appointments come at a busy time for Voltage, having recently sold Roger Kumble’s young adult adaption of the New York Times bestselling novel “Beautiful Disaster,” starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North and Libe Barer, and is in post on the fourth instalment of “After” franchise, “After Ever Happy,” which is due a Sept. 7 U.S. release.

Deckter said: “Nic and I are thrilled to welcome Darcy, who started her career with us, home for good. She’s got great taste, endless energy and she’s one of the smartest people we’ve ever met.”

Donelan added: “I’m thrilled to be rejoining the brilliant team at Voltage and looking forward to finding exciting new stories to tell.”

The current Voltage slate also includes the action-thriller “Last Seen Alive,” starring Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby and Ethan Embry, which releases June 3, and biopic “Reagan,” starring Dennis Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller and Jon Voight.