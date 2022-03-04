Earnings From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Gulliver Returns’ Will Support Country’s Defense (EXCLUSIVE)

The producers of Ukrainian animated film “Gulliver Returns” will use earnings from further sales on the film to support their country’s defense.

Oleg Khodachuk, producer of the film through the company Gulliver Films, said: “‘Gulliver Returns’ is based on [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s idea and his ideal: that Jonathan Swift’s classic character Gulliver is not a giant in size, but a giant in heart and courage. And in the context of the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia, its story of the small country of Liliput being threatened by the invasion of the imposing Blefuscu army, takes on a new resonance.”

The film has already sold to Germany (Telepool), U.K. (Signature), Canada (TVA), Latin America (Imagem), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Italy (102 Distribution), West Asia and North Africa (Phars Films), Australia/NZ (Rialto Distribution), Taiwan (AV Jet), Vietnam (Viettel), Hungary (ADS), and more.

“All money generated from the film’s sales will be redirected towards helping the people of Ukraine,” Khodachuk added.

The English-language film is supervised by animation director Tony Bonilla (“Encanto,” “Moana”). The film is directed by Ilya Maksimov (“Dobrinya and the Dragon”) and written by Emmy winner Michael Ryan (“All Hail King Julien,” “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?”).

Hong Kong, Paris and Los Angeles-based All Rights Entertainment is handling international sales.

In the film, world traveler and adventurer Gulliver is invited to return to Lilliput, the town he previously saved from the enemy fleet of the neighboring Blefuscu. When he arrives, he only finds indignation, panic and a hopeless crowd, as the King of Lilliput made his people believe that the legendary giant Gulliver was returning. Instead, they discover an ordinary man, when the whole town had been getting ready and building accommodation to welcome a giant. Disappointed, the king orders Gulliver’s execution. Meanwhile, the invincible Blefuscu armada is at the gates of the city and threatening again.