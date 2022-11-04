Viva Kids Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights to ‘Argonuts’ From ‘Pil’s Adventures’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Viva Kids has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Argonuts,” a family animated feature from TAT Productions, the team behind “The Jungle Bunch,” “Terra Willy” and “Pil’s Adventures,” which had a worldwide theatrical gross totalling $6.8 million.

Viva previously released “Terra Willy” and “Pil’s Adventures” in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Grégoire Melin’s Paris-based Kinology is handling world sales.

“In the last two years Viva saw tremendous success with the releases of ‘Terra Willy’ and ‘Pil’s Adventures,’” said Viva’s president Victor Elizalde. “We love the projects that TAT and Kinology are bringing to the table and are thrilled to continue our partnership with them.”

A Pixar/Dreamworks-style family adventure, “Argonuts” is set in a magical yet hostile world of Greek mythology and follows the action-packed journey of Pathie, a young super smart and adventurous mouse, and her mate Sam who set off to fight the most bizarre and dangerous creatures in Ancient Greece, including Poseidon himself.

“Argonuts” reunites “The Jungle Bunch” director David Alaux with producer Jean-François Tosti at TAT Productions. After the success of “Pil’s Adventures” in France and internationally last year (the top French film abroad), TAT set out to make “Argonuts” its most ambitious film to date, “proving they are a true force in the animation world with audiences and distributors alike.”

Viva Kids has a busy U.S. theatrical slate ahead with “The Amazing Maurice,” starring Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke, “Dragon Keeper,” starring Bill Nighy, the R.L. Stine mystery “Zombie Town,” starring Dan Aykroyd, Madi Mornoe and Chevy Chase, and sequel “200% Wolf.”