VIEW Conference Panels to Feature Creatives Behind ‘Namoo’ Short and Oscar-Nominated Animated Features

The VIEW Conference in association with Baobab Studios and OGR is presenting free virtual panels with the creatives behind some of the season’s most critically acclaimed animated films.

First up is a free virtual screening and conversation with the filmmakers behind “Namoo,” the shortlisted animated short by Oscar-nominated Erick Oh. In addition to Oh, speakers will include Baobab Studios’ co-founders Maureen Fan and Eric Darnell, who produced “Namoo,” art director Eusong Lee and lead Quill artist Nick Ladd. Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey will moderate.

The panel will take place Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. PT.

“Namoo,” which means tree in Korean, follows one man’s journey from birth to death, touching on beautiful and heartbreaking moments throughout his life. The film, which was created in VR and 2D, was produced by Baobab Studios and executive produced by John Cho, and produced by Baobab’s Fan, Darnell, Larry Cutler and Kane Lee.

Oh’s last short film, the epic “Opera,” was nominated last year for an animated short Oscar.

“Erick Oh is a visionary artist and filmmaker,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez, “and ‘Namoo’ is his most moving work yet. As soon as I heard that Erick would be working with the incredible creative team at Baobab Studios, I knew the results would be spectacular.”

The screener can be accessed at https://onefifty.com/namoo/ using the password TreeOfLife.

In March, VIEW Conference and OGR will present a free virtual discussion with the filmmakers behind the five Oscar nominees for animated feature. The panel will be held on Friday, March 4, at 10 am. PT.

Speakers are Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith of Disney’s “Encanto”; Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren of Pixar’s “Luca”; Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”; Mike Rianda, Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”; and Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Charlotte De La Gournerie of the animated documentary “Flee.”

To register for the panels, visit https://www.viewconference.it/.