‘Phantom Thread’s’ Vicky Krieps Stars as Border Patrol Agent in ‘The Wall’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has boarded Philippe Van Leeuw’s “The Wall,” an English-language film headlined by rising star Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread,” “Bergman Island”) and set on the border of Mexico and Arizona.

“The Wall” follows Jessica Comley (Krieps), a committed and zealous border patrol agent who one day loses control and kills a harmless migrant in front of three witnesses: her colleague, who tries to cover the crime, and a Native American man with his grandson.

Van Leeuw is a Belgian filmmaker known for his politically-minded films, including “Insyriated,” which won the Berlinale audience award in 2017, as well as “The Day God Walked Away” which earned San Sebastian festival’s New Director Award in 2009. With “The Wall,” Van Leew said he wanted to portray “today’s America.”

Indie Sales is handling global rights on the anticipated feature and will launch it at the European Film Market.

“We’re proud to work with a director whose talent has been proven,” said Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales CEO and co-founder. “Vicky Krieps will stand out as a border patrol agent losing control in this very topical film echoing issues over the U.S. border,” added the executive.

Krieps, who was born in Luxembourg, has been in the international spotlight since starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” She recently appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old.” She had two movies playing at last year’s Cannes Film Festival: Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” and Mathieu Amalric’s “Hold Me Tight.” Her upcoming projects include Pathé’s big-budgeted “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic French masterpiece.

“The Wall” is produced by Guillaume Malandrin for Altitude 100 Production (“Insyriated”) with Films Fauves in Luxembourg, Beo Films in Denmark and U.S. banner Monsoon Production Service. Now in post, the movie is expected to be delivered in the Fall and will be released theatrically in Belgium by O’Brother Distribution.