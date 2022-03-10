Viaplay Orders Third, Finale Season of ‘Face to Face’ with Lars Mikkelsen (EXCLUSIVE)

Viaplay has ordered a third and final season of “Face to Face,” the popular Danish psychological crime drama starring Lars Mikkelsen (“The Witcher,” “House of Cards”).

“Face to Face” is created and directed by Christoffer Boe (“Warrior,” “A Taste of Hunger”) and produced by Miso Film. The new season will premiere exclusively on Viaplay later this year.

“Face to Face” takes place following the murder of Christina Rasmussen for which suspects range from Copenhagen’s underworld to the highest echelons of business and the police. Mikkelsen plays Holger Lang, a tycoon who had named Christina his heir and receives a video revealing that she was killed by a contract assassin. Consumed by fury, Lang confronts his colleagues, friends and enemies in a desperate bid to uncover the truth once and for all.

Filming recently started in Copenhagen with all-star Nordic cast, including additional talents to be announced later on. Seasons one and two received eight nominations at the Danish Film Awards.

“Holger Lang is both fascinating and frightening – perfect for a series about murder. When we first met him in season one, he was a potential killer, but this season he will take us all the way to the secrets behind Christina’s death,” said Boe. “It’s fantastic to be able to close this story with Lars Mikkelsen in the lead,” added Boe.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s CCO, said “‘Face to Face’ strips Nordic noir down to the essentials – suspense, psychology and style.”

Wallestam said the series “gives a platform for unforgettable performances and cinematography, and reimagines the entire genre’s possibilities.”

The eight-episode series is written by Christoffer Boe and Lasse Kyed Rasmussen, and produced by Jonas Allen and Peter Bose for Miso Film and executive produced by Marlene Billie Andreasen for Viaplay. Fremantle handles international distribution for “Face to Face.”