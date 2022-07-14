Vertical Entertainment Buys Action Thriller ‘No Way Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to the action thriller “No Way Out,” directed by Azi Rahman, who is making his feature film debut.

The film turns on a Los Angeles couple embroiled in a passionate relationship fueled by sex, drugs and risk that quickly reaches a boiling point, leading to “drastic and life-altering consequences.” Vertical is planning a day-and-date release of the film on Aug. 12.

“No Way Out” stars Maia Mitchell (“The Last Summer”), Joey Bicicchi (“Tin Soldier”), Guy Burnet (“Oppenheimer”), Ashley Nicole Williams (“Motherland: Fort Salem”), Katelyn Pippy (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) and Ronnie Gene Blevins (“Emancipation”).

“No Way Out” is written and produced by Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures. Ben Ruffman serves as executive producer and Peter Mosiman is cinematographer.

“New love can often be powerfully addictive, and we were interested in discovering how thin the line between love and addiction can be and how one could do anything for it,” said Kjarval. “Azi, Joey, and Maia are fearless artists whom I am proud to have explored that fascinating parallel inside of a modern thriller. And we can think of no one better than Peter, Tony and everyone at Vertical to bring this exciting film to audiences.”

Vertical’s senior VP of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi said: “First-time director Azi Rahman has delivered a high-octane film examining the modern love story created through the instant connection technology provides today. For audiences, it is a fascinating story that goes unexpected places and will keep them riveted from beginning to end.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Tony Piantedosi on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, while Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.