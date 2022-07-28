Venice-Toronto Title ‘Saint Omer:’ Wild Bunch International Drops First Clip of Alice Diop Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Wild Bunch International has unveiled a first clip of Alice Diop’s anticipated sophomore outing “Saint Omer” ahead of the film’s world premiere at Venice in competition. The film has also been selected at Toronto Film Festival.

“Saint Omer” tells the journey of a young novelist, Rama, who attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. As the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama’s convictions and call into question our own judgement.

Diop penned the script with Amrita David and Marie Ndiaye, a celebrated French novelist who won the Goncourt prize with “Trois femmes puissantes.” Guslagie Malanga (“Mon Amie Victoria”) headlines the film.

“Saint Omer” is produced by Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral at Srab Films, the banner behind Ladj Ly’s Oscar nominated “Les Miserables.”

Diop is a rising French director and well-established documentary filmmaker whose credits include “La Mort de Danton” and “La Permanence” which both won prizes at the Cinéma du Réel Festival. She also won the Cesar Award with her short film “Vers la tendresse” in 2017. Her latest film “We” won the Encounters award at the Berlinale in 2021.

“Saint Omer” will be released in French theaters by Les Films du Losange. Co-producers are Arte France Cinéma and Pictanovo Hauts-de-France.

Here’s the exclusive first clip: