Venice Festival Unveils Immersive Lineup Spanning 43 Projects

Venice has unveiled the full lineup of is immersive section which is held every year in the lush island of Lazzaretto Vecchio, a short boat ride from the Lido.

Launched in 2019 as XR – Extended Reality, the section now has a bigger scope as reflected by its new name, Venice Immersive. As much as 43 projects from 19 countries and 32 works will be presented as part of the sidebar.

Spanning installations, live performances and virtual worlds, Venice Immersive will showcase 30 projects in competition, as well as 10 projects out of competition, among others. An international jury presided over by

May Abdalla from the U.K. and comprising of David Adler from Denmark and Blanca Li from Spain will hand out three prizes for Best Experience, Grand Jury Prize and Special Jury Prize.

Venice was one of the first film festivals in the world to show an interest in VP. The development of a VR Theatre in 2016 sparked great interest among participants of the industry sidebar Venice Production Bridge.

Here’s the competition lineup of Venice Immersive:

“Ascenders,” Jonathan Astruc, Jonathan Tamene

“Tu Vivras, Mon Fils,” Victoria Bousis

“Reimagined Volume I: Nyssa,” Julie Cavaliere, Michaela Holland (pictured)

“Rencontre (s), Mathias Chelebourg

“The Man Who Couldn’t Leave,” Chen Singing

“All Unsaved Progress Will Be Lost,” Melanie Courtinat

“Eurydice, A Descent Into Infinity,” Celine Daemen

“Okawari,” Landia Egal, Amaury Burthe

“Dazzle: A Re-Assembly of Bodies,” Ruth Gibson, Bruno Martelli, Alexa Pollmann, Bine Roth

“Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ramsom,” Russell Harding, Tim Jones, Marcus Moresby

“From The Main Square,” Pedro Harres

“Sorella’s Story,” Peter Hegedus

“Eggscape,” German Heller, Jorge Tereso, Federico Heller

“Typeman,” Keisuke Itoh

“Kindred,” Bambou Kenneth

“Poet’s Room,” Bomsok Ku

“Gumball Dreams,” Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Davis

“Namuanki,” Kavin Mack

“Darkening,” Ondrej Moravec

“All That Remains,” Quintero Craig

“Rock Paper Scissors,” Alex Ruhl

“Thank You For Sharing Your World,” Yu Sakudo, Toshiaki Hanzaki

“Eternelle, Notre Dame,” Bruno Seillier

“Framerate: Pulse of the Earth,” Matthew Shaw, William Trossell

“Mrs Benz: Voyage of Discovery,” Eloise Singer

“Uncanny Alley,” Rick Treweek

“Fight Back,” Celine Tricart

“Treasure Heist,” Luan Trinh

“Mandala – A Brief Moment in Time,” Thomas Villepoux

“Red Tall,” Wang Fish