Venice Bound ‘Bread and Salt’ Debuts Trailer, IKH Pictures Promotion Handles Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bread and Salt,” which has been selected for Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section, has debuted its trailer. The film has been picked up by IKH Pictures Promotion for world sales.

The film, the feature debut by director Damian Kocur, follows talented pianist Tymek, a student of the Warsaw Academy of Music, who returns to his home town for a vacation, a place where time has stood still. The central meeting point for local youth is the newly created kebab bar. Tymek witnesses a growing conflict between Arab workers at the bar and his friends from the neighborhood. This conflict will lead to tragedy. The film is inspired by true events, and the actors are non-professionals.

The film is produced by Jacek Bromski, Ewa Jastrzębska and Jerzy Kapuściński for Munks Studio. The DoP was Tomasz Woźniczka and the editor is Alan Zejer.

Kapuscinski said the selection by Venice “marks 15 years of our ongoing support for young filmmakers,” and added that Munk Studio is unusual in that it is devoted only to producing the films of first-time directors. “Projects are carefully selected and the competition is high. We choose only two feature scripts per year and secure the special conditions for debutants to realize their dream of becoming a filmmaker, and spread the wings of artistic freedom,” he said.

Kocur studied cinematography and photography at Krzysztof Kieslowski’s film school in Katowice, Poland, and at the Łódź Film School. His short film “Beyond Is the Day” won, among other prizes, the award for best short film at Trieste and Tehran film festivals, and best European film at Clermont-Ferrand. The film was shown at the New Directors/New Films review at MOMA in New York in 2021.