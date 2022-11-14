‘House of the Dragon’s’ Fabien Frankel Plots Art Heist Alongside Greta Bellamacina in First ‘Venice at Dawn’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“House of the Dragon” star Fabien Frankel plots to steal an expensive painting alongside Greta Bellamacina (“This England”) in a trailer for their new art heist feature “Venice at Dawn.”

Frankel plays Dixon while Bellamacina is Sally. After the duo have a drunken encounter at a bar, they come up with a plan to swipe a costly piece of art from Sally’s ex-boyfriend Stephen (“After Life” star Tom Basden). “There’s this huge house and he owns this painting which is worth millions of pounds – money, money, money,” Sally tells Dixon. “Tomorrow the house is going to be empty, the painting will be there and we could steal it.” Naturally high-jinks ensue.

YouTube turned actor Tanya Burr (“Twist”) co-stars as Stephen’s best friend while actor and director Celyn Jones (“The Almond and the Seahorse”) leads a Greek chorus of bumbling detectives as Detective Symonds.

Fabien Frankel, Greta Bellamacina in “Venice at Dawn” (Courtesy of Sulk Youth)

The film, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 14, also features Richard Elis (“The Pact”), Nick Helm (“Loaded”), Sophie Kennedy Clark (“The Cry”) and Ruhtxjiaih Bèllènéa (“Temple”).

“Venice at Dawn” is directed by Jamie Adams (“She is Love”) and contains elements of farce with a nod to 1960s Ealing comedies. It also features Adams’ signature semi-improvised mumblecore style.

The film, which was shot on location in London, was produced by by Sulk Youth in association with Wotch. Hal Brotherton-Ratcliffe, Scott Wilson and James Sadler executive produce. Sulk Youth is distributing the film.

Frankel is repped by WME, Luber Roklin, Curtis Brown in the U.K. and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Bellamacina is represented by Tavistock Wood in London.

Check out the trailer below: