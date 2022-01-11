Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi’s ‘Forever Young,’ Golshifteh Farahani Starrer ‘Romantique’ Launched by Charades at Unifrance Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi’s “Forever Young,” Golshifteh Farahani starrer “Romantique,” and the documentary “Last Dance” will be launched by sales boutique Charades at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous.

“Forever Young” (“Les amandiers”) stars Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“Possessions”), Louis Garrel (“An Officer and a Spy”), Vassili Schneider and Suzanne Lindon (“Spring Blossom”). The film opens at the end of the 1980s in Paris and follows a young troupe of comedians who have just have been admitted to Les Amandiers, the prestigious theater school headed by Patrice Chéreau. The film is produced by France’s Ad Vitam production and Italy’s Bibi Film.

“Romantique” (“Une Comedie romantique) marks Thibault Segouin’s feature debut, starring Farahani and Alex Lutz. The movie follows César, a notorious liar and a failing artist who lives in Montmartre in Paris and discovers he is the father of a three-year-old little girl. The film is produced by Latika and will be released by Alba Films.

“Last Dance,” Coline Abert’s first film, is a documentary showcasing Vince a.k.a. Lady Vinsantos, an iconic drag queen from New Orleans, where he founded his own drag school community. The docu charts Lady Vinsantos’ efforts to put together one last show in Paris. My Box Productions produced the title, which is screening at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous. It will be released by Condor in France.

Charades will host several market premieres at the Rendez-Vous, including Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud’s comedy “Le test,” co-written by Noé Debré (“Stillwater”); Cécile Ducrocq’s “Her Way,” starring Laure Calamy (“Call My Agent!”) as an independent prostitute and a single mother who gets her son into a top French cookery program.

The company is handling a bunch of anticipated French projects, including Laurent Tirard’s comedy “Oh My Goodness” with Valérie Bonneton (“Little White Lies”) and Camille Chamoux (“Dumped”) and Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”); and Sébastien Marnier’s “The Origin of Evil” with Calamy and Dora Tillier; and Moshe Rosenthal’s “Karaoké,” an Israeli movie starring Sasson Gabay (“The Band’s Visit”) and Lior Ashkenazi (“Foxtrot”). The dramedy revolves around a couple whose dull lives in a sleepy middle-class suburb gets shaken up when an attractive new neighbor moves into the upper penthouse of their building.