UTA Hires Endorsements and Voiceover Agent for London Office (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has appointed former venture capitalist James Gartshore Boulter as its endorsements and voiceover agent, based out of the agency’s London office. Boulter is the division’s first agent from the division to be based out of the U.K.

In his new role, Boulter is responsible for securing commercial and endorsement opportunities and partnering top-tier talent with brands at the intersection of entertainment, culture, fashion and technology.

Prior to joining UTA, Boulter worked in management consultancy for more than a decade. In 2019, he founded Strive, a company that united global talent and brands with venture capital opportunities. He worked closely with the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jones, the Jonas Brothers and Ashley Graham, and closed major client deals with companies such as Meta, Bvlgari, Victoria’s Secret and Bain Capital.

“We’re excited to expand our global footprint and we welcome James Gartshore Boulter who will be a valuable agent on our team. With extensive experience in management consultancy and a deep understanding of the endorsements landscape, Boulter will ensure our clients are receiving premier opportunities across the industry,” said UTA partner and co-head of endorsements and voiceover, Sam Stone.

In the past year, UTA’s endorsements and voiceover department has secured deals for 600 clients across hundreds of brands, building what the agency has deemed “a robust nine-figure business.”

Recent deals include partnering Ewan McGregor with Expedia; Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Accor; Anthony Mackie with Hyundai; J.B. Smoove with Caesars; Jennifer Coolidge and Nicholas Braun with Uber Eats; Rashida Jones and Nick Jonas with Toyota; Tiffany Haddish with Vitafusion; and DJ Khaled with Quickbooks.