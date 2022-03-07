Ursula Meier’s ‘The Line’ Finds U.S. Home, Sells Abroad for Memento International (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International has sold Ursula Meier’s drama “The Line” to major markets, including the U.S. with Strand Releasing, on the heels of its world premiere in competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

A poignant study of acceptance and delicate family bonds, “The Line” stars Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (“La Fracture”) and Stephanie Blanchoud (“Ennemi Public”) as a mother and daughter whose turbulent relationship and explosive fight lead to a retraining order. “The Line” also stars musician-turned actor Benjamin Biolay, who composed a song for the film produced by Bandita Films, Les Films de Pierre and Les Films du Fleuve.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Meier’s dynamic film. Ms. Meier’s direction and collaboration with Blanchoud and Bruni Tedeschi create a credible tale of family tensions, said Jon Gerrans from Strand Releasing who negotiated the deal with Mathieu Delauney, head of sales at Memento Films International.

Strand Releasing plans for a fall 2022 release. Memento International has also sold “The Line” to Canada (Axia Films), Italy (Satine Film), Israël (Lev), Portugal (Leopardo), Poland (Aurora), China (HugoEast), South Korea (M&M International) and Indonesia (PT Falcon).

Memento International previously sold the film to Germany (Piffl Medien), Austria (Panda), ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom Film) and Sweden (Triart). “The Line” will be released in Switzerland by Filmcoopi, in France by Diaphana and in Benelux by Cineart.

The French-Swiss filmmaker, who previously directed “Home” in 2008 and “Sister” in 2012, is also developing her English-language debut, “Quiet Land.”

Strand Releasing’s slate of upcoming titles includes Marco Bellacchio’s “Marx Can Wait,” Lou Ye’s “Saturday Fiction,” Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated” and Georgis Gregorakis’ “Digger.”