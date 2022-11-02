Urban Sales Boards Animated ‘Into the Wonderwoods’ From ‘Persepolis’ Filmmakers and ‘Fox & Hare Save the Forest’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Urban Sales has boarded a pair of 3D animated features, “Fox & Hare Save the Forest” and “Into the Wonderwoods” in time for the American Film Market.



Vincent Paronnaud, who directed the prize-winning “Persepolis,” helms “Into the Wonderwoods” alongside Alexis Ducord (“Zombilennium”). Pic is produced by animation banners Je Suis Bien Content (“Persepolis”) and Gaoshan Pictures (“Le Petit Nicolas,” “I Lost My Body”).

Budgeted at $10 million, “Into the Wonderwoods” is based on a comic book that Paronnaud created under the pseudonym Winshluss.

The family film (pictured) follows 10-year-old Angelo, who dreams of becoming an explorer and a zoologist. When he hits the road with his family to visit his beloved granny, his distracted parents leave him behind at a rest stop. Left to his own devices, Angelo decides to cut through the forest in search of his family. He enters a dark and mysterious world inhabited by strange creatures, some friendlier than others.

Set to premiere in 2024, “Into the Wonderwoods” is currently in production and will be distributed in France by Le Pacte.

Another animation highlight on Urban Sales’ roster, “Fox & Hare Save the Forest” is a preschool 3D animation based upon the TV series by the same name, which sold to over 20 territories, including the U.K. with BBC and France with Canal+.

“Fox & Hare Save the Forest” is being produced by the Dutch company Submarine (“Where Is Anne Frank?”), Luxembourg’s Doghouse (“Pachamama”) and Belgium’s Walking the Dog (“Richard the Stork”). It will be delivered in early 2024. Periscoop will distribute the feature in Benelux.

Directed by Mascha Halberstad, whose credits include the Berlinale title “Oink’s Revenge,” “Fox & Hare Save the Forest” follows the adventures of Fox and Hare, two best friends who are surrounded by a joyful bunch who have become like family. One day, they find out that Owl has gone missing and embark on a journey through the forest to find him.

Urban Sales’s AFM slate also includes Guillaume Gouix’s female-driven road movie “Amore Mio,” Hicham Ayouch’s Moroccan comedy “Abdelinho,” as well as Carolina Markowicz’s “Charcoal,” Diego Lerman’s “The Substitute” and San Sebastian’s New Directors winner “Spare Keys” by Jeanne Aslan and Paul Saintillan, among others.