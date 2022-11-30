World’s First ‘Uncharted’ Dark Ride Roller Coaster to Launch at Spanish Theme Park PortAventura World

Spain’s largest theme park, PortAventura World, has closed a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures to build the first dark ride roller coaster inspired by the box office hit film “Uncharted,” and based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name.

The ride, which will open in mid-2023, will be located in the Barcelona resort’s Far West zone. The project, funded with an investment of 25 million euros, has design company Intamin Amusement Rides and Sally Corporation, which specializes in the development of dark rides and animatronics design, on board.

The ride will be nearly 700 meters long and over 12 meters high, and will be housed in an enveloping space of 4,800 square meters, and 16 meters high. The theme park promises the attraction will “reveal dark and unexplored territories during an exhilarating expedition,” and will feature “a journey of unexpected events in a totally immersive experience in search of the great treasure.”

Released by Sony Pictures in February 2022, “Uncharted” made over $400 million at the global box office. In the movie, street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

David Garcia, exec VP and managing director of PortAventura World, said: “We are convinced that this new attraction with state-of-the-art technology will create great moments and memories for families and friends that come to spend their holidays and free time in our resort.”

Jeffrey Godsick, exec VP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “The team at PortAventura World has designed a thrilling ride so that fans of the game and film can now step into Nate and Sully’s shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race.”

Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: “Following the huge success of the ‘Uncharted’ movie, we’re excited to see this entertainment franchise further expand into new and exciting spaces.”

PortAventura World has clocked up more than 90 million visits over its 26-year history. The resort operates five 4-star themed hotels and one 5-star hotel with nearly 2,500 rooms, and a convention center with capacity for up to 6,000 people. Its facilities also include three golf courses and a beach club.