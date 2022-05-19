Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

Butterfly Vision (completed)
Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi
Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith
Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos
Sales: Wild Bunch
Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant.
Chrysanthemum Day
Director: Simon Mozgovyi
Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev
Production: Mainstream Pictures
Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way.
Company of Steel (documentary)
Director: Yuliia Hontaruk
Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis, Igor Savychenko
Production: Babylon’13, Directory Films
Three veterans return home and try to understand how to live as civilians. The film is an attempt to feel and see the world through the eyes of people who went through war.
Demons
Director: Natalya Vorozhbyt
Producers: Dmytro Minzianov, Denis Ivanov
Production: Kristi Film, Arthouse Traffic
Homeless man from Russia finds himself near Gogol’s birthplace, Sorochyntsi. In order to survive the winter, he becomes friends with an older woman.
Lapalissade
Director: Philip Sotnychenko
Producers: Halyna Kryvorchuk, Valeria Sotnychenko, Sashko Chubko
Production: Viatel, Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema
Two old friends, a police detective and a forensic psychiatrist, are investigating the murder of a colleague. His widow used to love them both when they were young.
Lucky Girl
Director: Marysia Nikitiuk
Producers: Yanina Sokolova, Julia Sinkevych
Production: Yanina Sokolova Production
Nina is a successful TV star, but her life changes when she is diagnosed with cancer. Facing a personal crisis, she has to confront her deepest fears.
Mavka. The Forest Song (animation)
Directors: Oleksandra Ruban, Oleg Malamuzh
Producers: Iryna Kostyuk, Anna Eliseeva, Egor Olesov
Production: Animagrad (Film.UA Group)
Mavka, a magical spirit, is responsible for protecting the forest from the outside world. But she faces her greatest challenge when she finally meets a human and falls for him.
Pamfir (completed)
Director: Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Producers: Aleksandra Kostina, Laura Briand Bogna Szewczk, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Giancarlo Nasi, Jane Yatsuta
Production: Bosonfilm, Les Films d’Ici, Madants, Quijote
Sales: Indie Sales
Pamfir wants to be a decent family man. However, challenged by the circumstances, he is forced to give up an honest livelihood in order to help his family.
Peace for Nina (documentary)
Director: Zhanna Maksymenko-Dovhych
Producers: Lyuba Knorozok, Dea Gijnovci
Production: PE Lyuba Knorozok, Astrae Productions
In a country at war, a Ukrainian mother channels her grief into action as she seeks justice for her son captured and executed by a Russian mercenary.
Rock. Paper. Grenade
Director: Iryna Tsilyk
Producers: Vladimir Yatsenko, Anna Yatsenko
Production: ForeFilms
Based on the autobiographical novel by Ukrainian writer Artem Chekh, it’s a coming-of-age story about relationships between a teenager and broken adults in the 1990s.
When We Were 15
Director: Anna Buryachkova
Producers: Natalia Libet, Vitalii Sheremetiev
Production: Digital Religion
Tonya is the new girl at school. Dealing with her sexuality, as well as past abuse, she is learning to accept loneliness while trying to find her place in the adult world.