Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

Butterfly Vision (completed)

Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi

Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith

Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos

Sales: Wild Bunch

Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant.

Chrysanthemum Day

Director: Simon Mozgovyi

Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev

Production: Mainstream Pictures

Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way.

Company of Steel (documentary)

Director: Yuliia Hontaruk

Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis, Igor Savychenko

Production: Babylon’13, Directory Films

Three veterans return home and try to understand how to live as civilians. The film is an attempt to feel and see the world through the eyes of people who went through war.

Demons

Director: Natalya Vorozhbyt

Producers: Dmytro Minzianov, Denis Ivanov

Production: Kristi Film, Arthouse Traffic

Homeless man from Russia finds himself near Gogol’s birthplace, Sorochyntsi. In order to survive the winter, he becomes friends with an older woman.

Lapalissade

Director: Philip Sotnychenko

Producers: Halyna Kryvorchuk, Valeria Sotnychenko, Sashko Chubko

Production: Viatel, Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema

Two old friends, a police detective and a forensic psychiatrist, are investigating the murder of a colleague. His widow used to love them both when they were young.

Lucky Girl

Director: Marysia Nikitiuk

Producers: Yanina Sokolova, Julia Sinkevych

Production: Yanina Sokolova Production

Nina is a successful TV star, but her life changes when she is diagnosed with cancer. Facing a personal crisis, she has to confront her deepest fears.

Mavka. The Forest Song (animation)

Directors: Oleksandra Ruban, Oleg Malamuzh

Producers: Iryna Kostyuk, Anna Eliseeva, Egor Olesov

Production: Animagrad (Film.UA Group)

Mavka, a magical spirit, is responsible for protecting the forest from the outside world. But she faces her greatest challenge when she finally meets a human and falls for him.

Pamfir (completed)

Director: Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Producers: Aleksandra Kostina, Laura Briand Bogna Szewczk, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Giancarlo Nasi, Jane Yatsuta

Production: Bosonfilm, Les Films d’Ici, Madants, Quijote

Sales: Indie Sales

Pamfir wants to be a decent family man. However, challenged by the circumstances, he is forced to give up an honest livelihood in order to help his family.

Peace for Nina (documentary)

Director: Zhanna Maksymenko-Dovhych

Producers: Lyuba Knorozok, Dea Gijnovci

Production: PE Lyuba Knorozok, Astrae Productions

In a country at war, a Ukrainian mother channels her grief into action as she seeks justice for her son captured and executed by a Russian mercenary.

Rock. Paper. Grenade

Director: Iryna Tsilyk

Producers: Vladimir Yatsenko, Anna Yatsenko

Production: ForeFilms

Based on the autobiographical novel by Ukrainian writer Artem Chekh, it’s a coming-of-age story about relationships between a teenager and broken adults in the 1990s.

When We Were 15

Director: Anna Buryachkova

Producers: Natalia Libet, Vitalii Sheremetiev

Production: Digital Religion

Tonya is the new girl at school. Dealing with her sexuality, as well as past abuse, she is learning to accept loneliness while trying to find her place in the adult world.