Ukrainian Refugees Feature in Powerful Short Film From UN Refugee Agency – Global Bulletin

SHORT FILM

Ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has released “Uprooted,” a powerful short film featuring and made by Ukrainian refugees now living in Germany. The film shows loud noises – a door slamming, the sirens of an ambulance, the bangs of a firework display – and how they can trigger terrifying memories of war. Some 50 refugees from Ukraine, including writers, choreographers, designers, casting producers, styling assistants, set dressing, make up, music and all the talent featured in the film, were involved in the project.

“Uprooted”, released Monday on UNHCR’s social media platforms, is being shown in select cinemas across the U.K. It was directed by Stink Films’ Andzej Gavriss who wrote the concept with Ukrainian choreographer, Konstantin Koval and Don’t Panic London’s creative partner, Rick Dodds. Production took place in Berlin, Germany.

UNHCR spokesperson, Joung-Ah Ghedini-Williams said: “The Ukrainian refugee cast and crew at the heart of this film are calling for solidarity, compassion and support for all those forced to flee around the world. No-one can unsee the horror of war, whoever they are or wherever they live. UNHCR is working to provide support like psychosocial counselling and working with host communities to welcome refugees because it is essential for the long-term recovery of all those who have fled war. As this film so powerfully shows – all those displaced by conflict or persecution, from Ukraine and across the world – need our continued embrace and unwavering support to survive the memories of war.”

Watch the film here:

FESTIVAL

Jim Archer‘s “Brian and Charles” has won the Audience Favorite award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival: London. The film, written by David Earl and Chris Hayward, produced by Rupert Majendie and executive produced by Damian Jones, Lauren Dark and Mary Burke, follows Brian, a lonely, luckless inventor who takes on his most ambitious project yet – Charles, an artificially intelligent robot made from odds and ends, including an old washing machine, who has an inexplicable obsession with cabbages. The film had its U.K. premiere at the festival (June 9-12), which took place at Picturehouse Central, following its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, U.S. earlier this year.

Filmmakers and actors who attended the festival to introduce their films and participate in audience Q&As, included Sophie Hyde, Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack for the U.K. premiere of “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”; Julie Ha and Eugene Yi for their documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee”; Andrew Semans for his psychological thriller “Resurrection,” starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth; Adamma and Adanne Ebo for “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” starring Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown; and producer Simon Chinn and director Ed Perkins for Princess Diana documentary “The Princess.”

The festival’s first industry program featured a keynote from U.S. producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films and other industry speakers included directors Prano Bailey Bond, Aneil Karia and Rubika Shah; producers John Battsek, Ameenah Ayub Allen and Mary Burke; and executives including Eve Gabereau of Modern Films, Danny Perkins of Elysian, Eva Yates of BBC Film and Farhana Bhula of Film4.