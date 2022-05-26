Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The decision was unveiled today by the U.K.’s prosecution agency Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which has spent over a year reviewing a file passed to them by the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Last year the Daily Mail reported that the “House of Cards” actor had been interviewed by the police in 2019 in the U.S. His whereabouts in recent years have been something of a mystery although in August 2019 he unexpectedly turned up to give a poetry reading at a museum in Rome. Two years later he was cast in his first project, a supporting role in “L’umo Che Disegno Dio” (The Man Who Drew God), from Italian director Franco Nero.

The charges announced today are yet the latest in a series of legal battles both civil and criminal that Spacey has been fighting since allegations of his sexual assault and misconduct were first publicly exposed in 2017 by “Rent” and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp told Buzzfeed News that Spacey had made a non-consensual sexual advance towards him when he was 14.

More to come…