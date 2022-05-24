Sci-Fi Film ‘UFO Sweden’ Lures Buyers at Cannes Film Market (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has closed major territory sales on “UFO Sweden,” a science fiction movie adventure from Crazy Pictures, a Swedish film collective whose past credits includes the 2018 hit movie “The Unthinkable.”

Described as a mix between “X-Files” and “Stranger Things,” “UFO Sweden” is set in a small town and follows a teenage rebel placed in foster care, who suspects that her father is not dead, but has been kidnapped by UFOs. With the help from a UFO association, she is determined to find out the truth. REinvent International Sales has sold “UFO Sweden” to Germany (Telepool), Spain (A Contracorriente Films) and Hungary (Vertigo). Other deals are in discussions.

Crazy Pictures got the idea for the film after learning about UFO-Sweden, which investigates mysterious phenomena and manages the world’s largest UFO archive, Archives for the Unexplained in Norrköping, Sweden.

“UFO Sweden” shot in Norrköping, Sweden, in September. SF Studios previously distributed Crazy Pictures’ “The Unthinkable,” which sold to over 100 countries and was a local box office hit. SVT and Film i Väst are also co-producing “UFO Sweden.”

REinvent’s Cannes slate includes Alex Herron’s Norwegian-U.S. horror film “Leave” which has been sold to over 20 countries worldwide; and Sanna Lenken’s “Comedy Queen,” based on Jenny Jägerfeld’s acclaimed novel of the same name which sold to Benelux (In the Air), France (Les Films Du Preau), Spain (Yoda Films), Poland (Vivarto), Hungary (ADS Service), Lithuania (Scanorama) and the former Yugoslavia (Fivia). “Leave” stars Alicia von Rittberg, Ellen Dorrit Petersen and Herman Tømmeraas. The movie was produced by Tommy Wirkola, Ilana Pinker and Dave Spilde.