UFO Distribution Acquires French Rights to Ale Abreu’s ‘Perlimps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

UFO Distribution has acquired French rights to the animated family tale “Perlimps” by Alê Abreu, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Boy and the World.”

Sold by Best Friend Forever, “Perlimps” is having its market premiere at the Marché du Film in Cannes and is set to world premiere at Annecy Animation Film Festival.

The film will be released by Sony Pictures in Latin America with a joint distribution in Brazil together with Vitrine Filmes.

the fantasy adventure film follows the journey of Claé and Bruô, a pair of secret agents from rival kingdoms who must join forces in spite of their differences to search for the Perlimps, mysterious creatures who can ultimately find a way to peace in times of war. The animation for the film was hand-drawn by Abreu and a reduced team who spent four years in a mountain village in Brazil. Abreu collaborated with senior Brazilian animator Sandro Cleuzo (“Klaus,” “Missing Link”).

‘Perlimps’ is produced by Laís Bodanzky and Luiz Bolognesi (Buriti Filmes), and Ernesto Soto, in coproduction with Sony Pictures, Globo Filmes, Gloob and Alê Abreu. The voice cast boasts Stênio Garcia (“Eu, tu, eles”), Giulia Benite (“Turma de Mônica: Laços”) and Lorenzo Tarantelli.

“I am honored with this partnership with UFO to release my new film in cinemas in France,” said Abreu. “My previous film Boy and the World had more viewers in France than I ever dreamed of. I will be thrilled to share my work with the wonderful French audience.”

Stéphane Auclaire, UFO Distribution CEO, said the company has been “following Alê’s work since a market teaser of ‘Boy and the World.'”

“The artistic direction already seemed magnificent and the film turned out to be just as beautiful. It’s a real chance to work on his new film, just as gorgeous and original and yet very different, while more accessible to children despite its rare level of artistic demand,” said Auclaire.

UFO Distribution animation slate includes Annecy competition “Unicorn Wars” by Alberto Vazquez and upcoming “Flow” by Gints Zilbalodis.

Best Friend Forever’s Cannes lineup also includes the ACID opening film “The Strange Life of Jacky Caillou” by Lucas Delangle, and Damien Manivel’s new feature “Magdala” playing in the ACID sidebar as well.

The banner’s current roster includes Bertrand Bonello’s “Coma,” Jeremie Elkaïm’s “A Change of Heart” and Emmanuel Gras’ new documentary “A French Revolution” and ‘Anti-Squat by Nicolas Silhol, currently in post-production.

BFF was launched in Cannes 2019 and is a sister company of Paris based Indie Sales. The management is handled by Indie Sales’s former head of marketing and festivals Martin Gondre and former entertainment lawyer Charles Bin,