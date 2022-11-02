U.K. And Norway Forge Closer Industry Ties to Lure More High-End Productions in Both Countries

Film industries from the U.K. and Norway are forging closer ties in an effort to jointly lure a greater number of high-end film productions to shoot in tandem in both countries.

The British Film Commission (BFC) and the Norwegian Film Commission (NFC) on Wed. announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding “to seek to encourage greater cultural, commercial and creative exchange” while also “actively working together to foster opportunities to support inward investment film and high-end TV production in both countries,” they said in a statement.

The pact, signed in Oslo by trade reps from both countries, underlines their commitment to “facilitating a frictionless and film-friendly service which supports productions” working in both territories, it added.

The U.K. and Norway are both prominent production hubs for high-end film and TV productions thanks to a combination of tax incentives, skilled local crews, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a wide range of unique and iconic locations.

Recent globally known productions filmed in both countries comprise Paramount’s upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”; MGM’s “No Time to Die” (pictured); and Marvel’s “Black Widow.”

“With the demand for content increasing, continuing to provide opportunities for growth around the globe, strong European ties such as between the UK and Norway remain vital to the success of our screen industries,” said the BFC’s chief exec Adrian Wootton.

Said the NFC’s chief Meghan Beaton: “The British Film Commission has played a vital role in the stunning growth of the screen industry in the UK, and the UK is a key trading partner for Norway across a swathe of industries. We look forward to building further our relationship, fostering opportunities, taking advantage of complementary traits, and supporting growth across our territories and in the global screen industry.”