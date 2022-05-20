Horror Film ‘Two Witches’ Acquired by Arrow Films For U.S., U.K. and Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror movie “Two Witches” has been acquired by Arrow Films for distribution in U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland.

MPI Media Group is representing international sales in Cannes.

The film, described as a mix of “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Hereditary” and “Drag Me to Hell,” is writer-director Pierre Tsigaridis’ directorial feature debut.

Rebekah Kennedy (“To the Bone”), Kristina Klebe (“Halloween”) and Belle Adams (“Perry Mason”) star in “Two Witches.” Kennedy plays Masha, a young woman with violent impulses waiting to inherit her grandmother’s powers while Adams stars as the pregnant Sarah, who is unable to convince her boyfriend and his friends that creepy things have been happening ever since a strange woman gave her the evil eye in a restaurant.

Tim Fox (“Westworld”) also stars.

“Two Witches,” which premiered at the Salam Horror Film Festival, will be released in October 2022 in the U.S., Canada and U.K.

Maxime Rancon co-wrote the film. Rancon produced “Two Witches” with Tsigaridis at the Rancon Company.

Francesco Simeoni at Arrow Films and Andrew van den Houten at 79th & Broadway Entertainment negotiated the deal.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Two Witches’ to audiences in North America and the U.K. and Ireland,” said Arrow’s director of content, Francesco Simeoni. “We love working closely with filmmakers and Pierre and Maxime are exciting new talents that we’re sure are going to get everyone hyped for witches, which they tackle in a fun and creepy way. We think they’re a great find and it’s a sweetener to be joining forces again with our friends at 79th and Broadway on the film.”

Tsigaridis added: “I’m thrilled to team up with such iconic companies like Arrow and MPI. It’s a first feature so having the right team championing the scares is key. I wanted to bring evil witches back on the map. We made a film that creates a new world around witchery that hasn’t been explored quite like this before. We wanted the ‘Two Witches’ universe to go beyond the film. There is a lot of additional content and easter eggs around the movie and I think horror fans will dig what we created.”