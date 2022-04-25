‘Turbo Kid”s Canadian Filmmaking Trio to Direct ‘We Are Zombies;’ Kinology Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

The up-and-coming Canadian filmmaking trio behind the Sundance movies “Turbo Kid” and “Summer of 84,” are directing “We Are Zombies,” a comedy based on Jerry Frissen and Guy Davis’ cult comic book series “The Zombies That Ate the World.”

Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell and François Simard started shooting the movie on March 29 across various locations around Montreal, Canada, with a young cast led by Alexander Nachi (“Clash”), Megan Peta Hill (“Riverdale”) and Derek Johns (“Moonfall”). Kinology, the Paris-based banner whose credits include Leos Carax’s film “Annette,” has secured international sales to the movie and will unveil a promo teaser at Cannes.

Published by Humanoids, “The Zombies That Ate the World” ran in the legendary magazine Métal Hurlant in 2003 and earned praises from horror legends such as George A. Romero, Joe Dante and Tobe Hooper.

The high-concept movie is set in a city breeding non-cannibal zombies who are considered “living-impaired.” The offbeat comedic plot follows three slackers looking to earn some easy money who must fight an evil mega-corporation to save their kidnapped grand-mother.

The movie re-teams the filmmakers with “Turbo Kid” cinematographer Jean-Philippe Bernier and production designer Sylvain Lemaître. “Turbo Kid” won prizes at the Sitges and SXSW festivals, among others.

“We Are Zombies” is produced by Christal Film Productions, Full House, a label of Borsalino Productions and Maneki Films, and Humanoids’ European sister company Sparkling, in association with Kinology. Veteran producer Pierre Spengler (the “Superman” trilogy) is producing on behalf of Sparkling.

Borsalino Productions and Fullhouse’s joint recent credits adventure movie “King,” as well as “Spoiled Brats” which ranks as one of the most watched non-English-speaking comedy on Netflix.

“We Are Zombies” is backed by SODEC, Telefilm Canada, Sofitvcine, La Banque Postale Image, Cofimage, Refundable tax credit for Québec film and television production, Eurimages, Cofinova, as well as the Canadian Film and Video Production Tax Credit.