TrustNordisk Sells Petter Næss’s Oslo-Set Dramedy ‘Nothing to Laugh About’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has sold “Nothing to Laugh About,” Petter Næss’s Norwegian drama comedy which played at the Zürich Film Festival in 2020. Næss is best known for his Oscar-nominated film “Elling” and has been working in TV and theatre in recent years.

Set in Oslo, Norway’s capital, the heartfelt dramedy is about a 40-year-old stand-up comedian who has the worst day ever: he loses his job and his girlfriend, and is diagnosed with a cancer. He learns to cope with his illness and somehow finds laughter again. The cast is headlined by “Kon-Tiki star Odd Magnus Williamsom, who also wrote the script.

TrustNordisk has sold the film to Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Estonia (Estin Film) and Czech Republic and Slovakia (Pilot Film)

“Nothing to Laugh About” was produced by Gudny Hummelvoll and Eleonore Anselme at Hummelfilm alongside, Rikke Ennis for REInvent Studios, in co-production with AIHL Films, with support from the Norwegian Film Institute, The Lithuanian Filmfund and Media.

TrustNordisk’s slate also includes a pair of 3D-animated family features, “Little Allan — The Human Antenna” and “Just Super,”

“Little Allan – The Human Antenna” marks Danish film Amalie Naesby Fick’s follow up to her commercially successful debut “The Incredible Story of The Giant Pear,” which premiered in the the Generation Kplus section at Berlin in 2018.

“Just Super” is directed by Rasmus A. Sivertsen, whose credits include “Louis & Luca — Mission to the Moon,” which played at Berlin, and “In the Forest of Huckybucky.” Carter Goodrich, who previously worked on animation blockbusters “Coco” and “Despicable Me,” did the initial character design for the film.