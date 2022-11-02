TrustNordisk Closes North American Deals for Animated Features ‘Little Allan,‘ ’Just Super,’ Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed North American deals for its two animated features, “Just Super” and “Little Allan — The Human Antenna.”

Both feature have sold to Viva Pictures Distribution for North American distribution. “Just Super” has also sold to Pack Magic for Spain.

“Just Super” is directed by Rasmus A. Sivertsen, who previously directed Berlinale-screener “Louis & Luca — Mission to the Moon” as well as Shanghai Festival player “In the Forest of Huckybucky.” The feature comes from Scandinavia’s biggest animation studio Qvisten Animation and was produced by Åshild Ramborg (“The Ash Land”) and Stian Tveiten (“Congo”). Carter Goodrich (“Coco”) did the initial character design for “Just Super.”

The feature revolves around an 11-year-old gaming enthusiast, Hedvig, who finds her life turned upside down when she is forced to replace her father as the town’s superhero much earlier than expected. The film was penned by Kamilla Krogsveen. TrustNordisk will host a market screening for the feature at the AFM Nov. 3.

Here is the trailer:

“Just Super” was previously acquired for France (KMBO), Benelux (In the Air), the Baltics (Estin Film), Hungary (ADS Service), Poland (Vivarto), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Turkey (Siyah Beyaz Film), the Middle East (Oceana Studios) and Latin America (Cine Video y TV). Scandinavian distribution is handled by Nordisk Film.

“Little Allan — The Human Antenna,” meanwhile, marks Danish filmmaker Amalie Naesby Fick’s follow-up to her commercially successful debut “The Incredible Story of The Giant Pear,” which premiered in the the Generation Kplus section at Berlin in 2018.

The feature takes place during summer vacation, when introverted, young Allan starts acting as a human antenna for his old neighbor, who thinks a huge invasion from outer space is on its way.

“Little Allan — The Human Antenna” was previously acquired for France (KMBO), Benelux (In The Air), the Baltics (Estin Film), Hungary (ADS Service), Albania and former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce), Poland (Vivarto), the Middle East (Oceana Studios) and South Korea (Entermode).

The film, which was officially selected for Stuttgart and Giffoni film festivals, was produced by Trine Heidegaard and Thomas Heinesen, whose credits include “Checkered Ninja,” “The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear” and “A Fortunate Man.”