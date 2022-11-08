‘Triangle of Sadness,’ ‘Holy Spider,’ ‘Close’ Lead European Film Awards Race

“Triangle of Sadness,” directed by Ruben Östlund, and “Holy Spider,” directed by Ali Abbasi, lead the European Film Awards nominations in major categories, alongside “Close,” directed by Lukas Dhont.

“Triangle of Sadness,” “Holy Spider,” “Alcarràs,” “Close” and “Corsage” vie for best European film.

Those contesting for best director are Dhont for “Close,” Marie Kreutzer for “Corsage,” Jerzy Skolimowski for “EO,” Abbasi for “Holy Spider,” Alice Diop for “Saint Omer” and Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

Nominated for European Screenwriter are “Alcarràs” scribes Carla Simón and Arnau Vilaró, Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast,” Dhont and Angelo Tijssens for “Close,” Abbasi and Afshin Kamran Bahrami for “Holy Spider,” and Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

European Actress nominees are Vicky Krieps in “Corsage,” Zar Amir Ebrahimi in “Holy Spider,” Léa Seydoux in “One Fine Morning,” Penélope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers” and Meltem Kaptan in “Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush.”

The European Actor race is between Paul Mescal in “Aftersun,” Eden Dambrine in “Close,” Elliott Crosset Hove in “Godland,” Pierfrancesco Favino in “Nostalgia” and Zlatko Burić in “Triangle of Sadness.”

European Documentary nominees are “A House Made of Splinters,” “Girl Gang,” “Mariupolis 2,” “The Balcony Movie” and “The March on Rome.”

The awards are voted for by the 4,400 members of the European Film Academy. The awards ceremony takes place on Dec. 10 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The European Discovery Award is contested by “107 Mothers,” “Love According to Dalva,” “Other People,” “Pamfir,” “Small Body” and “Sonne.” A committee composed of members of critics federation FIPRESCI and experts appointed by the European Film Academy selects the winner.

The winners of the Excellence Awards in the categories for European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects will be determined by an eight-member jury consisting of representatives of the different arts and crafts and will be announced on Nov. 23.

The winners of the awards for European Lifetime Achievement, the European Achievement in World Cinema and the European Innovative Storytelling have already been announced and will be honored in Reykjavík.

The nominations:

European Film:

• ALCARRÀS, directed by Carla Simón, produced by María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera & Giovanni Pompili (Spain/Italy)

• CLOSE, directed by Lukas Dhont, produced by Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean, Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld, Frans van Gestel & Jacques-Henri Bronckart (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

• CORSAGE, directed by Marie Kreutzer, produced by Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade & Jean-Christophe Reymond (Austria/Luxembourg/Germany/France)

• HOLY SPIDER, directed by Ali Abbasi, produced by Sol Bondy & Jacob Jarek (Denmark/Germany/Sweden/France)

• TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, directed by Ruben Östlund, produced by Erik Hemmendorff & Philippe Bober (Sweden/Germany/France/United Kingdom)

European Director:

• Lukas Dhont for CLOSE

• Marie Kreutzer for CORSAGE

• Jerzy Skolimowski for EO

• Ali Abbasi for HOLY SPIDER

• Alice Diop for SAINT OMER

• Ruben Östlund for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Actress:

• Vicky Krieps in CORSAGE

• Zar Amir Ebrahimi in HOLY SPIDER

• Léa Seydoux in ONE FINE MORNING

• Penélope Cruz in PARALLEL MOTHERS

• Meltem Kaptan in RABIYE KURNAZ VS. GEORGE W. BUSH

European Actor:

• Paul Mescal in AFTERSUN

• Eden Dambrine in CLOSE

• Elliott Crosset Hove in GODLAND

• Pierfrancesco Favino in NOSTALGIA

• Zlatko Burić in TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Screenwriter:

• Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for ALCARRÀS

• Kenneth Branagh for BELFAST

• Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for CLOSE

• Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for HOLY SPIDER

• Ruben Östlund for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

European Documentary:

• A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS, directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont (Denmark/Sweden/Finland/Ukraine)

• GIRL GANG, directed by Susanne Regina Meures (Switzerland)

• MARIUPOLIS 2, directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius (Lithuania/France/Germany)

• THE BALCONY MOVIE (FILM BALKONOWY), directed by Paweł Łoziński (Poland)

• THE MARCH ON ROME (MARCIA SU ROMA), directed by Mark Cousins (Italy)

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

• 107 MOTHERS (CENZORKA), directed by Peter Kerekes (Slovakia/Czech Republic/Ukraine)

• LOVE ACCORDING TO DALVA (DALVA), directed by Emmanuelle Nicot (Belgium/France)

• OTHER PEOPLE (INNI LUDZIE), directed by Aleksandra Terpińska (Poland/France)

• PAMFIR, directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk (Ukraine/France/Poland/Germany/ Chile)

• SMALL BODY (PICCOLO CORPO), directed by Laura Samani (Italy/Slovenia/France)

• SONNE, directed by Kurdwin Ayub, produced by Ulrich Seidl (Austria)