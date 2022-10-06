Toronto Festival Breakout ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Boarded by Charades for International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Goldhaber’s heist thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” has been boarded by Paris-based world sales banner Charades following its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The breakout film played in the competitive Platform section at Toronto and was acquired by Neon for North America in a deal negotiated by CAA Media Finance.

Based on Andreas Malm’s controversial manifesto tackling the climate crisis, the film stars Ariela Barer (“Runaways”, “Atypical”), who also produced and co-wrote with Jordan Sjol. It was edited by Daniel Garber (“CAM,” “Some Kind of Heaven”).

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” follows a group of young environmental activists who set out to sabotage an oil pipeline in a timely thriller that’s described as “part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of direct action as climate activism.”

Charades has picked up international sales rights to the film from CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers and is already in talks for several key territories, including France, Latin America and Scandinavia, with offers received for Germany and the U.K.

“‘How to Blow up a Pipeline’ is such a refreshing thriller,” said Yohan Comte, co-founder of Charades. “While we want to convey the important ecological message it delivers, we believe that artistically-speaking it’s the kind of filmmaking that can draw back the young audiences into theaters while becoming a streaming hit.”

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ is about a global subject, and we could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Charades to bring this movie to international audiences and theaters around the world,” said the filmmakers.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sjol, Kristine Froseth (“Sharp Stick”), Lukas Gage (“Euphoria”), Forrest Goodluck (“The Revenant”), Sasha Lane (“American Honey”), Jayme Lawson (“The Batman”), Marcus Scribner (“Black-ish”), Jake Weary (“It Follows”), Irene Bedard (“Pocahantas”) and Olive Jane Lorraine (“Jelly”).

Lyrical Media and Spacemaker Productions produced and financed the film, along with the banner Chrono. Producers are Isa Mazzei, Goldhaber, Barer, David Grove Churchill Viste, Adam Wyatt Tate, Alex Black and Alex Hughes, with Danielle Mandel as co-producer. Jon Rosenberg, Riccardo Maddalosso, Lane, Goodluck, Sjol, Natalie Sellers and Eugene Kotlyarenko served as executive producers.